Aimia (TSE:AIM) PT Lowered to C$4.00 at TD Securities

Aimia (TSE:AIM – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 56.25% from the stock’s previous close.
Aimia Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of TSE:AIM opened at C$2.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$242.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42, a PEG ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.76, a quick ratio of 83.33 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.10. Aimia has a 52-week low of C$2.50 and a 52-week high of C$3.83.
About Aimia
