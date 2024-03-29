Aimia (TSE:AIM) PT Lowered to C$4.00 at TD Securities

Aimia (TSE:AIM – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 56.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Aimia Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of TSE:AIM opened at C$2.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$242.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42, a PEG ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.76, a quick ratio of 83.33 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.10. Aimia has a 52-week low of C$2.50 and a 52-week high of C$3.83.

Get Aimia alerts:

About Aimia

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Aimia Inc focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

Receive News & Ratings for Aimia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.