Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALAR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,900 shares, a growth of 115.9% from the February 29th total of 96,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Alarum Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALAR opened at $19.74 on Friday. Alarum Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $23.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Alarum Technologies from $10.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alarum Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Alarum Technologies by 143.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Alarum Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in Alarum Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. 3.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alarum Technologies

Alarum Technologies Ltd. provides cybersecurity and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises in Israel, the United States, the Middle East, the United Kingdom, the British Virgin Islands, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enterprise Cybersecurity, Enterprise Internet Access, and Consumer Internet Access.

