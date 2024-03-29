Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) Short Interest Update

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,800 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the February 29th total of 118,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alimera Sciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Alimera Sciences by 2.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Alimera Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Alimera Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alimera Sciences by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 21,062 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALIM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alimera Sciences in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group began coverage on Alimera Sciences in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Alimera Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of ALIM opened at $3.90 on Friday. Alimera Sciences has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $4.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.56. The company has a market cap of $204.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). Alimera Sciences had a negative return on equity of 130.90% and a negative net margin of 24.93%. The firm had revenue of $26.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, internationally, and Operating Cost segments. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

