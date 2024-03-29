Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Everett Harris & Co. CA’s 6th Largest Position

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,121,032 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,946 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 4.3% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $298,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 2,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $661,000. FLC Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 23,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Morton Capital Management LLC CA raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 9,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Susquehanna increased their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $152.26 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.29 and a 12-month high of $155.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $3,347,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,310,191 shares of the company's stock, valued at $343,710,216.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 251,138 shares of company stock valued at $35,427,655. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

