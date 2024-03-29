Nepsis Inc. Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Nepsis Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,028 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 4.6% of Nepsis Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $661,000. FLC Capital Advisors grew its position in Alphabet by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 23,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA grew its position in Alphabet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 9,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in Alphabet by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 8,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.33.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $152.26 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.29 and a twelve month high of $155.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 251,138 shares of company stock worth $35,427,655. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

