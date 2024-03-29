Analysts Set Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Target Price at $62.80

Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Ducommun in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Ducommun from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Ducommun in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 61.3% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,068,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,533,000 after purchasing an additional 406,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 35.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,245,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,280,000 after purchasing an additional 324,788 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ducommun in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,699,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 39.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 675,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,072,000 after purchasing an additional 190,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDST Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 237.2% in the second quarter. RDST Capital LLC now owns 268,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,679,000 after purchasing an additional 188,550 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DCO opened at $51.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.03 million, a PE ratio of 44.61 and a beta of 1.27. Ducommun has a twelve month low of $40.24 and a twelve month high of $55.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.81.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $192.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.24 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 5.94%. Equities analysts forecast that Ducommun will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

