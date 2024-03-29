Analysts Set Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) PT at $42.80

Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.70.
EVH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Evolent Health from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Evolent Health from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Evolent Health
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Evolent Health Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE EVH opened at $32.79 on Tuesday. Evolent Health has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $36.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.82 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.13. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $556.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.87 million. Analysts anticipate that Evolent Health will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Evolent Health
Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.
Featured Stories
