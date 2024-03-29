Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Receives $115.11 Consensus PT from Analysts

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.11.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GWRE. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Guidewire Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $116.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.38. Guidewire Software has a 1 year low of $68.45 and a 1 year high of $122.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of -188.29 and a beta of 1.15.

In other news, insider John P. Mullen sold 3,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total transaction of $409,563.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,695,114.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John P. Mullen sold 3,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total transaction of $409,563.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,397 shares in the company, valued at $16,695,114.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total transaction of $493,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,375 shares in the company, valued at $27,420,656.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,618 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,918 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

