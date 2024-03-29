Brokerages Set MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) PT at $449.67

Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $449.85.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MDB shares. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on MongoDB from $495.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded MongoDB from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on MongoDB from $500.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on MongoDB from $470.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on MongoDB from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

MongoDB stock opened at $358.64 on Tuesday. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $198.72 and a 12-month high of $509.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $415.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $390.13. The stock has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of -144.61 and a beta of 1.24.

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total value of $145,172.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,596,650.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total transaction of $145,172.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,596,650.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $499,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 25,425 shares in the company, valued at $10,170,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,607 shares of company stock valued at $23,116,062. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in MongoDB by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

