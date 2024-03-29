Head to Head Comparison: Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) & Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF)

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) and Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Akoya Biosciences and Sartorius Stedim Biotech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akoya Biosciences $96.63 million 2.39 -$63.32 million ($1.48) -3.17 Sartorius Stedim Biotech N/A N/A N/A $4.31 64.85

Sartorius Stedim Biotech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Akoya Biosciences. Akoya Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sartorius Stedim Biotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akoya Biosciences -65.53% -110.24% -36.14% Sartorius Stedim Biotech N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Akoya Biosciences and Sartorius Stedim Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Akoya Biosciences and Sartorius Stedim Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akoya Biosciences 0 1 6 0 2.86 Sartorius Stedim Biotech 0 1 1 0 2.50

Akoya Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $9.07, suggesting a potential upside of 93.42%. Given Akoya Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Akoya Biosciences is more favorable than Sartorius Stedim Biotech.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.4% of Akoya Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of Sartorius Stedim Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Akoya Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Akoya Biosciences beats Sartorius Stedim Biotech on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences, Inc., a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow. It also provides PhenoCycler and PhenoImager reagents; and biopharma services. In addition, the company offers analysis software partnerships ecosystem; inForm Tissue, an automated image analysis software package for accurately visualizing and quantifying biomarkers in tissue sections; Phenoptr, which provides functions that consolidate and analyze output tables created by inForm software; and phenoptrReports, a software that generates shareable reports and visualizations based on the phenoptr output in an intuitive front-end GUI. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

About Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. engages in the production and sale of instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; advanced therapies; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products. It also provides cell cultivation, fermentation, separation, purification, and fluid management services; biolayer interferometry instruments; microbiology enumeration, sterility testing, and air monitoring instruments; pipette products; sensors and analyzers; biomolecule analysis tools; flow cytometry; batch and intensified chromatography systems; lab data and fleet management software; live cell imaging and analysis; surface plasmon resonance solutions; and weighing products. In addition, the company offers data analytics software for modeling and optimizing processes of biopharmaceutical development and production; process automation platform and software; and develops and produces transfection, as well as other DNA/RNA delivery reagents and plasmid DNA. It serves manufacturers of medications, vaccines, foods, and chemicals, as well as research and development laboratories. The company was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Aubagne, France. As of December 31, 2023, Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. operates as a subsidiary of Sartorius AG.

