MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Receives $449.67 Average PT from Analysts

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $449.85.

MDB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on MongoDB from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on MongoDB from $470.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $295.00 price target (down previously from $410.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MDB

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 528,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,136,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 528,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,136,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.84, for a total value of $4,698,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,985 shares in the company, valued at $33,351,592.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,607 shares of company stock valued at $23,116,062 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 937.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $358.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.61 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $415.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $390.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $198.72 and a fifty-two week high of $509.62.

About MongoDB

(Get Free Report

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.