Analysts Set Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) PT at $42.83

Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.83.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLR shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Fluor in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Fluor in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fluor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Get Fluor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Fluor

Fluor Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:FLR opened at $42.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.57. Fluor has a 52-week low of $25.69 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 2.11.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 0.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLR. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

About Fluor

(Get Free Report

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.