National Bankshares Increases TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$222.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at National Bankshares from C$209.00 to C$222.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 2.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins upped their price target on TFI International from C$208.00 to C$216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TFI International from C$122.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Cormark upped their price target on TFI International from C$180.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on TFI International from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$183.88.

Get TFI International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TFII

TFI International Stock Performance

Insider Activity

TFI International stock opened at C$216.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$196.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$176.79. TFI International has a twelve month low of C$137.36 and a twelve month high of C$219.67.

In other news, Director Alain Bédard sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$217.23, for a total value of C$6,516,822.00. In other news, Director Frank Paglia sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$196.85, for a total value of C$138,780.24. Also, Director Alain Bédard sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$217.23, for a total value of C$6,516,822.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 68,471 shares of company stock valued at $13,116,112 and have sold 52,706 shares valued at $11,109,229. Insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.