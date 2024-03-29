Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB) vs. WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) Critical Comparison

WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI – Get Free Report) and Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares WiMi Hologram Cloud and Starco Brands’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WiMi Hologram Cloud $97.97 million 0.80 -$51.36 million N/A N/A Starco Brands $7.81 million 8.53 $810,000.00 ($0.01) -13.68

Starco Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than WiMi Hologram Cloud.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WiMi Hologram Cloud 0 0 0 0 N/A Starco Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for WiMi Hologram Cloud and Starco Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.0% of WiMi Hologram Cloud shares are held by institutional investors. 35.6% of WiMi Hologram Cloud shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.8% of Starco Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

WiMi Hologram Cloud has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Starco Brands has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares WiMi Hologram Cloud and Starco Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WiMi Hologram Cloud N/A N/A N/A Starco Brands -9.21% -12.81% -6.53%

Summary

WiMi Hologram Cloud beats Starco Brands on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WiMi Hologram Cloud

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. provides augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products in China. It operates in three segments: AR Advertising Services, AR Entertainment, and Semiconductor Related Products and Services. The company primarily offers holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products. Its holographic AR advertising software enables users to insert into video footages real or animated three-dimensional objects; and online holographic AR advertising solution embeds holographic AR ads into films and shows. The company's holographic AR entertainment products consist primarily of payment middleware software, game distribution platform, and holographic mixed reality software. In addition, it engages in the provision of central processing algorithm services, and provides computer chip products to enterprise customers, as well as sells comprehensive solutions for central processing algorithms and related services with software and hardware integration. Further, the company's holographic AR technologies are used in software engineering, content production, cloud, big data, and artificial intelligence. Additionally, it provides hardware performance optimization and software algorithm optimization services to online game developers and game distributors. The company serves a range of industries, including manufacturing, real estate, entertainment, technology, media and telecommunications, travel, education, and retail. WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Starco Brands

Starco Brands, Inc. markets consumer products through retail and online in the United States. It offers products in various categories, including household cleaning, DIY/Hardware, paints, coatings and adhesives, household, hair care, disinfectants, automotive, motorcycle, arts and crafts, personal care cosmetics, personal care FDA, sun care, food, cooking oils, beverages and spirits, and wine under the Winona, Whipshots, and Breathe brand names. The company was formerly known as Insynergy Products, Inc. and changed its name to Starco Brands, Inc. in September 2017. Starco Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

