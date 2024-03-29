Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) PT Raised to $1.90 at HC Wainwright

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by HC Wainwright from $1.70 to $1.90 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 162.43% from the stock’s current price.

Fission Uranium Stock Performance

Fission Uranium stock opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.75. Fission Uranium has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $0.99.

Fission Uranium Company Profile

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property with 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 ha located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

