Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) PT Raised to $1.90 at HC Wainwright

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by HC Wainwright from $1.70 to $1.90 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 162.43% from the stock’s current price.
Fission Uranium Stock Performance
Fission Uranium stock opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.75. Fission Uranium has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $0.99.
Fission Uranium Company Profile
