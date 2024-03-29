Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:APTO) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported C($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($1.98) by C$0.02, reports.
Aptose Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of TSE APS opened at C$2.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.27, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 5.41. The company has a market cap of C$35.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.44. Aptose Biosciences has a 12 month low of C$1.85 and a 12 month high of C$13.35.
About Aptose Biosciences
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Aptose Biosciences
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.