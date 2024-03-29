B. Riley Weighs in on Warrior Met Coal, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note issued on Monday, March 25th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes expects that the company will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Warrior Met Coal’s current full-year earnings is $8.23 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company.

Warrior Met Coal Price Performance

Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $60.67 on Wednesday. Warrior Met Coal has a 52 week low of $31.97 and a 52 week high of $69.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.09.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.67). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The company had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,023,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,734,000 after purchasing an additional 63,814 shares during the last quarter. KGH Ltd raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 2,590,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,297,000 after purchasing an additional 260,091 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,325,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,788,000 after purchasing an additional 22,730 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,125,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,873,000 after purchasing an additional 909,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,901,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Warrior Met Coal

In related news, Director Alan H. Schumacher bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $116,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,200.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.48%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Articles

