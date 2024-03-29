Ballast Inc. Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Ballast Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Ballast Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,778,659,000 after acquiring an additional 222,556,396 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,323.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,038,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830,607 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,277,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,633,000. Finally, Hackensack Meridian Health Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,953,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD opened at $179.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.02. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $179.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

