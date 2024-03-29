BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $9.00 Per Share

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of BlackRock in a report released on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the asset manager will earn $9.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $8.91. The consensus estimate for BlackRock’s current full-year earnings is $39.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BlackRock’s Q2 2024 earnings at $9.65 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $9.73 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $10.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $38.63 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $10.92 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $10.71 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $11.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $11.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $44.53 EPS.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 30.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.93 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BLK. TD Cowen upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $785.73.

Shares of BLK opened at $832.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $845.00. The company has a market cap of $124.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $805.17 and a 200 day moving average of $742.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 55.88%.

In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $805.55, for a total value of $765,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,225.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,142.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $805.55, for a total value of $765,272.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,225.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,511 shares of company stock valued at $71,864,028. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

