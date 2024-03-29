ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Short Interest Up 411.5% in March

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a growth of 411.5% from the February 29th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global in a research report on Saturday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global Price Performance

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of ATA Creativity Global ( NASDAQ:AACG Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.09% of ATA Creativity Global as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATA Creativity Global stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. ATA Creativity Global has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $2.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.28 million, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.13.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 15.27% and a negative return on equity of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $11.78 million during the quarter.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

Featured Stories

