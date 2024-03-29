ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a growth of 3,033.3% from the February 29th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

ADS-TEC Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADSEW opened at $2.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.98. ADS-TEC Energy has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $2.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADS-TEC Energy

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ADS-TEC Energy stock. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW – Free Report) by 66.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 467,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,198 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in ADS-TEC Energy were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

ADS-TEC Energy Company Profile

ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications.

