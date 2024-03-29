Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,900 shares, a decrease of 55.2% from the February 29th total of 153,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 723,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Achilles Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. acquired a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,127,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Achilles Therapeutics by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 108,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 50,828 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Achilles Therapeutics by 18.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 449,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 69,500 shares in the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Achilles Therapeutics Price Performance

Achilles Therapeutics stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.96. The stock has a market cap of $50.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.10. Achilles Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $1.76.

Achilles Therapeutics Company Profile

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

