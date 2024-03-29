Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Receives C$79.64 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$80.10.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$98.00 to C$95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$94.00 to C$93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$104.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock opened at C$58.15 on Tuesday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12 month low of C$39.87 and a 12 month high of C$74.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$52.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$50.21. The stock has a market cap of C$4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.96.

In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.00, for a total transaction of C$767,039.00. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

