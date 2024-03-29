Brokerages Set Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Price Target at $19.33

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

ENTA opened at $17.46 on Tuesday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.64 and a 200-day moving average of $11.32. The company has a market capitalization of $369.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.44.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.40). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 60.38% and a negative net margin of 187.77%. The firm had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,793,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,880,000 after buying an additional 133,266 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,533 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 139.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 24,081 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

