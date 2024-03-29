Brokerages Set Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Target Price at $108.55

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.45.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FND. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FND

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Floor & Decor

In other news, CAO David Victor Christopherson sold 6,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total transaction of $813,095.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,999,667.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Bryan Langley sold 5,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $702,978.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,088,200.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO David Victor Christopherson sold 6,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total transaction of $813,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,271 shares in the company, valued at $2,999,667.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,867 shares of company stock worth $11,016,089. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Floor & Decor by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Floor & Decor by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Floor & Decor by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Floor & Decor by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Floor & Decor by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period.

Floor & Decor Stock Down 0.1 %

FND opened at $129.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 57.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $76.30 and a 52 week high of $135.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.67.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.