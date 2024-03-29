Brokerages Set Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) PT at $166.95

Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $166.95.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ILMN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $258.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, February 9th. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. HSBC lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company.

In other news, CEO Jacob Thaysen acquired 7,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $135.29 per share, with a total value of $991,675.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 14,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,544.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 71.2% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 344.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illumina stock opened at $137.32 on Tuesday. Illumina has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $233.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.38.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Illumina’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Illumina will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

