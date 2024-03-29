Brokers Set Expectations for United Therapeutics Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:UTHR)

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for United Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 26th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $5.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.87. Leerink Partnrs has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for United Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $23.32 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at $6.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $25.95 EPS.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $614.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.01 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 42.31%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UTHR. SVB Leerink began coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $213.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.40.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

United Therapeutics stock opened at $229.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $225.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.41. United Therapeutics has a one year low of $204.44 and a one year high of $261.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.01, for a total transaction of $1,290,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,869,150.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.01, for a total value of $1,290,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,869,150.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Patusky sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total value of $376,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,680 shares of company stock valued at $17,886,630. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

