Caledonia Mining Co. Plc to Issue Dividend of $0.14 (LON:CMCL)

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Caledonia Mining Stock Performance
Shares of CMCL opened at GBX 850 ($10.74) on Friday. Caledonia Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 600 ($7.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,380 ($17.44). The stock has a market cap of £163.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1,545.45 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 826.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 873.62.
Caledonia Mining Company Profile
