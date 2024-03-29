China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Short Interest Up 7,617.2% in March

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,068,200 shares, an increase of 7,617.2% from the February 29th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Stock Performance

China Pacific Insurance (Group) stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average of $2.38. China Pacific Insurance has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $2.88.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Company Profile

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products to individual and institutional customers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, automobile, liability, agricultural, property, accident, construction and engineering, and guarantee insurance products; pension and annuity insurance products; investments with insurance funds, etc.; and reinsurance products.

