China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Short Interest Up 7,617.2% in March

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,068,200 shares, an increase of 7,617.2% from the February 29th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
China Pacific Insurance (Group) Stock Performance
China Pacific Insurance (Group) stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average of $2.38. China Pacific Insurance has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $2.88.
China Pacific Insurance (Group) Company Profile
