Christopher Aldersley Sells 1,330 Shares of Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) Stock

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Aldersley sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,090 ($51.69), for a total value of £54,397 ($68,743.84).

LON:CWK opened at GBX 4,096 ($51.76) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,742.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.44. Cranswick plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2,940 ($37.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,210 ($53.20). The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,020.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,810.17.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CWK shares. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Cranswick in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,900 ($61.92) price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Cranswick from GBX 4,694 ($59.32) to GBX 4,921 ($62.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,405.25 ($55.67).

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, and gourmet pastries, as well as provides food services.

