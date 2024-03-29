CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, reports. CKX Lands had a negative net margin of 101.39% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter.

CKX Lands Trading Up 0.3 %

CKX Lands stock opened at $13.20 on Friday. CKX Lands has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CKX Lands

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CKX. UBS Group AG increased its stake in CKX Lands by 251.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of CKX Lands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in CKX Lands by 9,278.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 37,948 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in CKX Lands by 477.8% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 169,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 140,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

CKX Lands Company Profile

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the ownership and management of land in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Surface, and Timber. The company leases its properties for minerals, such as oil and gas; raising and harvesting timber; and surface uses comprising agriculture, right of ways, and hunting.

