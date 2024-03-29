Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Receives $50.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPRT shares. HSBC began coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $57.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 1.22. Copart has a 12-month low of $36.63 and a 12-month high of $58.15.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Copart had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 33.41%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Copart will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $15,751,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 705,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,910,750 in the last quarter. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Copart in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the second quarter worth $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the second quarter worth $38,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Copart by 92.1% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter valued at $49,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

