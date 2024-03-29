David Lloyd Johnston Purchases 10 Shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Stock

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) Director David Lloyd Johnston purchased 10 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1,493.85 per share, with a total value of C$14,938.50.
Shares of Fairfax Financial stock opened at C$1,460.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1,414.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1,268.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.98. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of C$870.31 and a twelve month high of C$1,563.49.
Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$71.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$81.40 by C($9.42). Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The business had revenue of C$9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.25 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 189.6163683 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts recently commented on FFH shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,650.00 to C$1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,085.00 to C$1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. CIBC upped their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,700.00 to C$2,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,550.00 to C$1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,800.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1,725.00.
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.
