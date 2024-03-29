Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 79.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DPZ. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $496.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $439.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $402.16. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.85. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.84 and a 1 year high of $497.14.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino's Pizza Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 41.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Benchmark raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.79.

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

