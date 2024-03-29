Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 9,261 Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,261 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned 0.13% of Cars.com worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Cars.com by 599.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 782,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,051,000 after buying an additional 670,982 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Cars.com by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 51,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 29,913 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Cars.com by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 266,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 43,667 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Cars.com by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 873,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,728,000 after purchasing an additional 25,382 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cars.com by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 21,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares during the period. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cars.com Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CARS opened at $17.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Cars.com Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.82 and a 1-year high of $22.84.

Cars.com ( NYSE:CARS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $179.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.40 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 17.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cars.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

In related news, insider Douglas Neal Miller sold 1,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $33,725.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,526. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cars.com news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 14,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $284,981.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,523,834. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Neal Miller sold 1,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $33,725.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,488 shares of company stock valued at $654,361. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

