Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Receives $19.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.33.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.
ENTA opened at $17.46 on Tuesday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.64 and a 200-day moving average of $11.32. The company has a market capitalization of $369.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.44.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.40). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 60.38% and a negative net margin of 187.77%. The firm had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.
