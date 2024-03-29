Evanson Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 427,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,914 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 1.0% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Evanson Asset Management LLC owned 0.30% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $12,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAI. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 74.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 10,907 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,315.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

DFAI opened at $30.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.13 and its 200-day moving average is $27.71. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $30.27.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.