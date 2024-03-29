Evanson Asset Management LLC Sells 33 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Evanson Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 711 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. Oppenheimer increased their target price on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $762.96.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $761.61 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $427.68 and a 52 week high of $815.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $769.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $680.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $156.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.97.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total transaction of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,831.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total transaction of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,831.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,164 shares of company stock worth $9,940,303. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

