Everett Harris & Co. CA Buys 1,805 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,969,418 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 416.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,451,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $710,721,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009,826 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at about $364,237,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,961,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $724,566,000 after acquiring an additional 968,055 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $278,502. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $278,502. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $709,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,309 shares of company stock worth $5,981,836 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSX. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.08.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX stock opened at $163.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $89.74 and a 1 year high of $163.79.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $38.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.68%. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.15%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

