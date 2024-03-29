Financial Analysis: Grindr (GRND) vs. Its Rivals

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) is one of 111 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Grindr to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grindr and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Grindr $259.69 million -$55.77 million -31.66 Grindr Competitors $9.06 billion $1.98 billion 61.75

Grindr’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Grindr. Grindr is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grindr -21.48% 101.02% 1.18% Grindr Competitors -152.53% -41.90% -8.75%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.2% of Grindr shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 78.2% of Grindr shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Grindr has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grindr’s peers have a beta of 1.31, indicating that their average stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Grindr and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grindr 0 0 1 0 3.00 Grindr Competitors 1022 4382 10116 287 2.61

As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 10.29%. Given Grindr’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Grindr is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Grindr beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Grindr

Grindr Inc. operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version; and manages Blendr, a dating service application. Grindr Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in West Hollywood, California.

