First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 28th

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.249 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTSM stock opened at $59.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.68. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.40 and a 1-year high of $59.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,687,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,931,000 after buying an additional 3,038,020 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,081,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,872,000 after purchasing an additional 250,534 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,068,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,306,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,606,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,154,000 after purchasing an additional 74,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 21.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,448,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,052,000 after purchasing an additional 255,830 shares during the period.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

