Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Receives $108.55 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.45.

Several brokerages have commented on FND. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $102.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $129.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.85. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $76.30 and a 12-month high of $135.67.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, CFO Bryan Langley sold 5,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $702,978.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,088,200.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bryan Langley sold 5,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $702,978.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,088,200.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David Victor Christopherson sold 6,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total transaction of $813,095.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,271 shares in the company, valued at $2,999,667.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,867 shares of company stock worth $11,016,089 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Floor & Decor by 59,133.5% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 25,184,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,861,000 after purchasing an additional 25,141,795 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Floor & Decor by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,603 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,908,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,518,000 after acquiring an additional 627,256 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 13.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,605,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,816,000 after acquiring an additional 531,891 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 435.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 653,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,163,000 after acquiring an additional 531,574 shares during the period.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

