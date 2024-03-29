Good Life Advisors LLC Has $388,000 Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Good Life Advisors LLC cut its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PPL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in PPL by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 350,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after buying an additional 12,428 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in PPL by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,292,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,480,000 after buying an additional 50,658 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in PPL by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 341,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after buying an additional 29,496 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in PPL by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,697,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in PPL by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $27.53 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $29.03. The company has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. PPL had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.00%.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

