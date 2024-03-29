Good Life Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Good Life Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 46.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,073 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $817,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 4,889 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Marion Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $408,000.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $45.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $39.26 and a 52-week high of $69.09.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.