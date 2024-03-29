Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Receives $115.11 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.11.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GWRE. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Guidewire Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company.

In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.77, for a total transaction of $119,077.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,065.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.77, for a total transaction of $119,077.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,065.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 3,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total transaction of $409,563.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,695,114.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,618 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,918. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $116.74 on Tuesday. Guidewire Software has a 12 month low of $68.45 and a 12 month high of $122.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

