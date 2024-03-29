HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $50.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.92.

Get Actinium Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ATNM

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $9.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATNM. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $64,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 673.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 13,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for bone marrow transplant conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.