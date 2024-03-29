Head-To-Head Analysis: Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) & Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:DGWPF)

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) and Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:DGWPF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bioventus and Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Bioventus alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bioventus $512.35 million 0.80 -$156.23 million ($2.52) -2.06 Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA N/A N/A N/A $5.51 9.26

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bioventus. Bioventus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

62.9% of Bioventus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.9% of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.1% of Bioventus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Bioventus and Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioventus -30.49% 2.25% 0.62% Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Bioventus and Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bioventus 0 0 3 0 3.00 Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bioventus currently has a consensus target price of $7.67, indicating a potential upside of 47.44%. Given Bioventus’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bioventus is more favorable than Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA.

Summary

Bioventus beats Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bioventus

(Get Free Report)

Bioventus Inc., a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain. Its surgical solutions comprise bone graft substitutes that increase bone formation to stimulate bone healing in spinal fusions and other orthopedic surgeries; and ultrasonic products used for precise bone cutting and sculpting, soft tissue management, and tissue debridement, in various surgeries, including minimally invasive applications. The company's product include, Osteoamp, an allograft-derived bone graft for bone grafting procedures; Exponent matrix for posterolateral spine procedures; Purebone for bone grafting procedures; Signafuse bone graft; Interfuse bone graft; Osteomatrix+ synthetic bone graft; Extractor for autologous cell and bone marrow extraction; reficio bone matrix; nexus ultrasonic surgical system; bonescalpel surgical solution; SonaStar for surgical procedures; and SonicOne ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system. The company's restorative therapies include a bone stimulation system and devices to help patients regain leg or hand function due to stroke, multiple sclerosis, or other central nervous system disorders. Its products include exogen, a bone healing system; L300 GO, a foot drop system; H200 rehabilitation system; Vector, a body weight support system; and Bioness integrated therapy system. It developing Talisman pulse generator and receiver for peripheral nerve stimulation. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

(Get Free Report)

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company worldwide. It develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency medicine, perioperative care, intensive care, and perinatal medicine. The company also develops, produces, and markets products, system solutions, and services for personal protection, gas detection technology, and integrated hazard management to customers in industry and mining sectors, as well as public sectors, such as fire departments, police, and disaster protection. Its products portfolio includes anesthesia devices and ventilators, thermoregulation equipment, hospitable consumables and accessories, supply units, lights, gas management systems, patient monitoring, software applications, system products, and other services. The company's product portfolio also comprises stationary and mobile gas detection systems, personal protective equipment, and alcohol and drug testing devices. In addition, it offers various training and services, as well as fire training facilities for firefighters. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Lübeck, Germany. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA operates as a subsidiary of Stefan DrÄGer Gmbh.

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.