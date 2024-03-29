Head to Head Review: Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) versus New Age Metals (OTCMKTS:NMTLF)

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) and New Age Metals (OTCMKTS:NMTLF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Sigma Lithium and New Age Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Sigma Lithium alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigma Lithium N/A -51.57% -25.78% New Age Metals N/A -5.04% -4.85%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.9% of Sigma Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.6% of Sigma Lithium shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigma Lithium N/A N/A -$97.85 million ($0.73) -17.75 New Age Metals N/A N/A -$490,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Sigma Lithium and New Age Metals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Sigma Lithium has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Age Metals has a beta of 2, suggesting that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sigma Lithium and New Age Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigma Lithium 0 0 2 0 3.00 New Age Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sigma Lithium presently has a consensus target price of $29.50, suggesting a potential upside of 127.62%. Given Sigma Lithium’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Sigma Lithium is more favorable than New Age Metals.

About Sigma Lithium

(Get Free Report)

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. It serves electric vehicle industries worldwide. The company was formerly known as Sigma Lithium Resources Corporation and changed its name to Sigma Lithium Corporation in July 2021. The company is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About New Age Metals

(Get Free Report)

New Age Metals Inc., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba. New Age Metals Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.