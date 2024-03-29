Healthcare AI Acquisition (NASDAQ:HAIA) Trading 0.6% Higher

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.04 and last traded at $11.04. Approximately 7 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.97.

Healthcare AI Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthcare AI Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAIA. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $436,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 64,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition by 1.6% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 128,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Healthcare AI Acquisition

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends on healthcare and pharmaceutical companies in the e-clinical, healthcare information technology, or outsourced pharmaceutical services industries.

