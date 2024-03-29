Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.730-1.790 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have commented on PEAK shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.05.

Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $24.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.11 and a 200 day moving average of $18.23.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $553.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 214.29%.

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.71 per share, with a total value of $300,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 83.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 17.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

